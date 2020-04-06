Coronavirus pandemic impacts trucking industry

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted businesses across the country, and the trucking industry is no exception.

President of S&B Transportation Shanna Gray says she has had her drivers on the roads more than ever throughout the past few weeks.

"These guys are so busy right now, the warehouses can't keep up," Gray said. "My trucks run out to Costco a lot in Washington state and California, and they bring produce right back here (South Dakota)."

She says the immediate need for essential products, like groceries and medical supplies, has been the driving force behind the spike in demand.

"You walk into the store and you see these shelves bare, and it's our drivers that are bringing that stuff there," Gray said.

Gray says one of the biggest challenges right now is simply finding a spot to park the trucks when the driver's need a break, sometimes that spot even comes at a premium.

"More and more, places are charging these guys to park at facilities that don't even have showers sometimes," Gray said.

Although her drivers are staying busy, Gray says that isn't the case for everyone in the industry.

"If they're not hauling groceries right now and they are hauling equipment, things like that, it's slow, there's no demand right now," Gray said. "So you got the grocery carriers that are going nonstop and you got these other guys, and now business has dropped off."

While there is some concern about truckers heading into hot spots around the nation, Gray says her drivers are taking the proper precautions to make sure they stay safe while delivering their goods.

