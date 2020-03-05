Coronavirus precautions ahead of Summit League

With no sign of slowing down, the coronavirus continues to be a top concern for the public's health.

The virus is known to spread from person to person, and with a large crowd expected at the PREMIER Center this weekend, officials are keeping health a top priority.

The big Summit League Tournament is expected to bring thousands of people to Sioux Falls this weekend.

Mike Krewson, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center General Manager said, "We just got off a run of state wrestling. We obviously have Summit League that starts on Saturday, NCAA Division II Championship for wrestling, state basketball, so we're at about 21-or-so event days this month."

South Dakota has no confirmed cases of coronavirus at this time.

But as teams, fans and media are traveling from across the country, officials want to be as safe as possible.

Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said, "To have the safety and welfare of our student-athletes, our staff, our media, and our fans, at the heart of this coronavirus scare. And I think it's best that we send something out ahead of time, rather than reactive."

The preparations to host the highly anticipated Summit League Tournament have also included precautionary health-measures.

Douple said, "either do a forearm bump or a fist bump instead for the handshakes after the game. One student-athlete one towel, one water bottle. Those are some of the basics that we do."

Locker rooms will be sanitized before and after each competition.

And signage will be placed in public restrooms stressing the importance of handwashing.

Krewson said, "Be extra vigilant as it relates to people who may or may not be sick. So, try not to spread any diseases or sickness."

"You know, the basic knowledge that they already have on preventing flu," said Douple.

League officials said they'll remain in contact with the NCAA about safety issues regarding the virus in an effort to safeguard the health of its teams and fans.

