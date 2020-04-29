Corps of Engineers assessing repairs needed at Gavins Point Dam

The Corps of Engineers is starting the environmental assessment phase of a project to repair the drainage system under Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River near Yankton.

Gavins Point Project Manager Tom Curran says every dam has a system to control water seeping under it. This helps relieve pressure on the dam, preventing a potential blow out.

Dakota Radio Group reports the Corps plans to repair damage to these drainage channels, and will also extend them in some spots.

Currans says they would like to see the project start by late this year, and would likely go into next summer.

The flooding in March of last year, which pushed Lewis & Clark Lake to a record level, put extra pressure on the drainage system.