Costco requiring customers to wear face masks starting Monday

Costco is adding several new policies for its customers.

Costco is implementing several new changes at its stores starting Monday. (Source: WAFF)

People will soon have to wear face masks if they want to shop at one of its locations.

The warehouse retailer announced all members and guests must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while inside the store. The only exceptions are children under the age of two and those unable to wear a mask because of a medical condition.

The company stresses to shoppers that the new face mask policy shouldn’t be looked at as a substitute for any social distancing guidelines.

Costco locations will also be returning to regular operating hours Monday. The company is setting aside an hour at 9 a.m Monday through Friday for seniors and disabled people.

You may only have two people in the store for each membership card with the exception of Kentucky and El Paso, Texas, where only one person is allowed inside per member.

Health care workers and first responders are being given priority access, and they won’t have to wait in line to enter the store.

You can read all of Costco’s updated shopping policy here.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.