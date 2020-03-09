Council Bluffs woman diagnosed with COVID-19

In the last 24 hours, Iowa state officials have reported eight cases of the Coronavirus. The most recently confirmed case is in Pottawattamie County. It was first brought to health official's attention on March 7 that a patient was possibly diagnosed with the virus. After going through testing at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, it was determined that the case was positive and the person would have to be self quarantined at home in Council Bluffs.

(MGN Image)

"This was a person who recently traveled back from California, they are a female and they're in the 41-60 age group," Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant said.

It remains unknown where this person has been, but she does work at the local Panera Bread in Council Bluffs. Health officials are currently investigating where she has been, but they have not been able to determine anything just yet.

Restaurant staff are being provided with tools for screening and have cleaned the facility.