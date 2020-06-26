Country artist Granger Smith to perform at Wileys Block Party

The 5th annual Wileys Block Party will be Friday, July 24th outside of the bar in Downtown Sioux Falls at 6th Street and Main Avenue. The gate for general admission opens at 6:00 PM. Tickets are $30 and go on sale Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00 AM. You can purchase them online or with cash at Wileys.

Granger Smith will feature Earl Dibbles Jr. at the concert with special guest Whiskey Rich. Whiskey Rich is a duo based out of South Dakota.

Smith has a social media following of over eight million along with over one billion views on his videos. Part of that is because of the audience he's grown with the "Yee Yee Nation" with Earl Dibbles Junior. A couple of his more well-known songs include "Backroad Song" and "Happens Like That."

The news release published by Pepper Entertainment Inc. did not mention anything about special precautions being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.