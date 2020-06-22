Country concert planned for Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in September

Country artist, Toby Keith, plans to perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday, September 19th. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 26th, at 10:00 AM.

Keith will be joined by specials guests Colt Ford and Chancey Williams. They will all be on the Country Comes to Town tour.

“We’re excited to welcome live music back to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center,” General Manager Mike Krewson said. “Like PBR, our VenueShield program will be in effect for this event utilizing the best in cleaning, sterilization, and risk-mitigating measures based on recommendations provided by industry and health professionals.”

According to the PREMIER Center's website, guests may see more space around their seats than at previous events. All staff is expected to undergo a health screening before their shift starts. They are also required to wear face coverings and gloves. Some staff will be dedicated to cleaning high-touch points like handrails and restrooms.