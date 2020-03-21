Actor, singer, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Kenny Rogers, whose husky voice carried him as a TV and music star across genres, has died at 81, a representative says.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT