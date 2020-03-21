Actor, singer, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Kenny Rogers poses with his star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. Rogers passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 81. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 1:56 AM, Mar 21, 2020

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, whose husky voice carried him as a TV and music star across genres, has died at 81, a representative says.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 