Couple sentenced following fatal crash on Rosebud Sioux Reservation

A South Dakota couple has been sentenced to prison after two of their children died in a crash on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dakota Horned Eagle was sentenced to 4 years and three months years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and causing a serious injury to a minor while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Twenty-five-year-old Ashley Stoneman as sentenced 1 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse.

The couple and four surviving children received non-life threatening injuries. None of the children were restrained in car seats or wearing seat belts.

