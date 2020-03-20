Crash in north central South Dakota leaves 1 dead

Authorities say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Corson County.

The accident took place Thursday morning on South Dakota Highway 63 four miles south of McLaughlin, according to the Department of Public Safety.

An SUV was headed south when the driver lost control due to icy conditions. Troopers say she went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the crash. The victim's name has not yet been released.