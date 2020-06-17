Crews battle fire on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota

Crews are battling a wildfire that has burned 200 acres on the Pine Ridge Reservation in southwestern South Dakota.

The fire was 35 percent contained as of mid-morning Wednesday, according to InciWeb, an incident information system website managed by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

A statement on the website calls it “a human-caused fire in steep timber on the Pine Ridge Reservation driven by high winds.” The Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire Department and Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management have requested additional resources to fight the wildfire located about 6 miles north of the town of Pine Ridge.

The Rapid City Journal reports the fire began Tuesday evening and lessened overnight, but became active again Wednesday morning.

