Crews battling fire in north Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls fire crews are battling a fire in north Sioux Falls.

Reports of heavy smoke coming from the 500 block of N. Kiwanis Avenue started coming in at around 12:30 pm. Sioux Falls police say it is a business fire.

Emergency Manager for the City of Sioux Falls, Regan Smith, says the fire broke out at a mattress recycling business. He says surrounding businesses were not impacted and that the fire is contained.

There have been no civilian or first responder injuries.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.