Cristobal remnants bring thunderstorms, flooding to Midwest

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are moving out of the Midwest and into Canada, with gusty winds and heavy rain leaving behind flooding in Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa.

High winds brought down trees and left thousands without power in Wisconsin and Illinois.

In rural Iroquois County, south of Chicago, the National Weather Service says a brief tornado was reported late Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The weather service issued a gale warning through Wednesday evening on Lake Michigan. And scattered severe thunderstorms were possible Wednesday from the Midwest into parts of the Northeast.

