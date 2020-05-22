UPDATE: Suspect who triggered 'active shooter' situation in Fort Thompson in custody

UPDATE: Authorities say no one was hurt after an active shooter situation forced the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe to temporarily go on lockdown Friday morning.

The lockdown was sparked after an incident involving someone armed with a gun at a home near the Indian Health Services facility in Fort Thompson.

Tribal officials tell Dakota News Now the armed individual was apprehended, and no one was harmed.

No other details about the incident have been released.

________________

Authorities say a tribe in central South Dakota is on lockdown due to an active shooter situation.

The Crow Creek Sioux Tribe went on lockdown Friday morning due to an active shooter at Indian Health Services, according to the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Communications.

Authorities are asking tribe members to stay home during the lockdown.

The tribe's Indian Health Services facility is located in Fort Thompson.

No other details about the incident have been released.