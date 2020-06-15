Cultural Heritage Center re-opens to the public Monday

After being closed to the public for the past three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre reopened Monday.

Several social-distancing protocols are in place throughout the building for the public’s protection.

Public hours for the museum and gift shop are 9am-4:30pm CDT Monday through Saturday and 1-4:30pm on Sundays.

Archives hours are 9am-4:30pm Monday through Friday. The public is encouraged to call the archives ahead of time at 605-773-3804 and make an appointment to do research.

Call 605-773-3458 or visit history.sd.gov for more information.