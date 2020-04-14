Cuomo offers TenHaken assistance with COVID-19 medical supplies

"Well first, please feel free now and going forward to let us know what you need so we can put out the word" said CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo.

A generous offer was made Tuesday night from a TV host in New York City to the mayor of Sioux Falls.

Mayor Paul TenHaken appeared on CNN having a frank conversation with Chris Cuomo about the realities of increasing COVID-19 cases in South Dakota's largest city.

TenHaken Told Cuomo the need for Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers here could soon become dire. That's when Cuomo made an offer.

"In the southeast corner of the state we are preparing for that surge and we are working on enhance mitigation strategies to try and flatten that because right now its not a curve its a spike and we need to get on top of that." TenHaken told Cuomo.

"So lets do this after this," said Cuomo, "I will make sure my producers give you my number if you get in a PPE hold and you want to find fast resources. I will help you network along New York State and the other high volume states I can see what's out there in terms of gowns, masks, visors and foot gear."

Cuomo's offer comes as Mayor TentHaken says he is growing more concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases popping up in the Sioux Falls metropolitan area.