DAR Foundation awards over $51,000 in grants to South Dakota groups

A historic village on display at W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is among the biggest beneficiaries of grants awarded so far in 2020 by the Mary Chilton DAR Foundation.

The Minnehaha Century Club has been granted $14,947 from the DAR Foundation to help preserve buildings and improve safety features at the group’s public attraction along Pioneer Lane at the fairgrounds.

The award to the Century Club is one of eight Regular Grants totaling more than $51,000 from the DAR Foundation’s January and May selection periods. A third round of grants for 2020 will be selected in September.To be considered, applications must be received prior to Sept. 5.

In addition to the Minnehaha Century Fund, Regular Grants have been awarded to seven other nonprofit organizations in South Dakota for the following projects:

* Yankton County Historical Society to move the historic Dakota Territorial Council Building to the Mead Cultural Education Center. $8,000

* Siouxland Libraries to bring the exhibit “War Comes Home” to the Sioux Falls Library for an exhibition. $1,700.

*Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation for First Time Teacher Grants and Public School Proud Grants. $15,000

*South Dakota State University Archives and Special Collections for supplies to help save ROTC records damaged by flooding. $2,500

* South Dakota League of Women Voters to host a Suffrage and 19th Amendment display.$2,250.

* Washington Pavilionin Sioux Falls to fund an Open Door Initiative to enable members of low-income families to participate in arts, science, and performing arts camps.$4,000

* Children’s Home Society of South Dakota to help with social and emotional learning curriculum at the Sioux Falls Children’s Home and Black Hills Children’s Home. $3,200

DAR is short for the Daughters of the American Revolution. The group's stated goal is to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who gave their lives and fortunes for American Independence.