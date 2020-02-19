287 airports to receive infrastructure grants from Department of Transportation

The Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it will award $520.5 million in grants to airports across America.

FAA Deputy Administrator, Dan Elwell, talks to Gray DC about the grants given through the Airport Improvement Program. (Source: Gray DC)

287 airports in 41 states will receive funding towards infrastructure improvements. The airports were selected through an application process, and FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell said that grants towards airport safety were the top priority.

The Trump administration has now allocated a total of $11.4 billion to more than two thousand airports since January 2017, according to the announcement.

Many airports are located in rural communities, which Elwell said is another priority for the Trump administration, DOT and Congress.

"They are a very, very critical lifeline, these small airports, to our overall economy." Elwell said.

Elwell noted that Aiport Improvement Program grants are separate from the Essential Air Service funding that many of the airports on the list also receive. A complete list of the airports receiving grants can be found on the FAA website.

