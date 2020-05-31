DTSF businesses asked to prepare ahead of planned protests

Business owners in downtown Sioux Falls are being asked to remove outdoor chairs, signs or anything that could damage a glass window ahead of a peaceful protest that is planned Sunday evening in Sioux Falls.

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce sent out the warning on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The post reads, in part, “We've received word that there are 3 buses of people en route from Fargo for today's march in downtown Sioux Falls. There is concern that the protest may get out of hand.”

Violent protests have erupted in major cities across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some protests have resulted in burned down buildings, looting and damaged storefronts.

The Sioux Falls Police say they are working with the organizers of the Sioux Falls demonstration to ensure it is a peaceful gathering.