DWU coach's chair fail goes viral

The head coach of the Dakota Wesleyan University men's basketball team is poking fun at his own recent fail during a game.

Coach Matt Wilber posted a video to Twitter showing him attempting to sit down on his chair on the sideline during a recent game, only to miss the chair and fall.

"Submitting my resignation immediately!!" Wilber joked in the post. "No coming back from it..."

The video has over 33,000 likes, and has been viewed over 1 million times, according to Twitter's metrics.

The video is embedded in this story, or you can watch it on Coach Wilber's Twitter post.