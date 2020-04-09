Dakota Layers donates thousands of eggs to Feeding South Dakota

Flandreau-based Dakota Layers has donated thousands of eggs to Feeding South Dakota just in time for Easter.

Dakota Layers donated 540 dozen, or 6,480 eggs to the organization on Wednesday.

For the past four years, the egg farm has partnered with the SDSU Men's and Women's Basketball Teams, donating a dozen eggs for every free throw made at Frost Arena in Brookings.

Dakota Layers plans to donate an additional 36,000 dozen - or 432,000 eggs - over the next ten days to help families in need all over South Dakota.

General Manager Jason Ramsdell said the donations are even more important this year as families across the region deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Since 2008, Dakota Layers has donated over 391,916 pounds of eggs to Feeding South Dakota.