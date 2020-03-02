Dakota News Now 2020 Summer Media Camp

The Dakota News Now Media Camp is coming back this summer! The week-long camp will begin June 8th with the application deadline on May 1st.

The summer camp is a great opportunity for high school students interested in becoming future newscasters.

Dakota News Now and the Washington Pavilion are partnering for the camp.

Campers will learn a little bit about everything from how to use a camera, producing a news story, and delivering it on the air. Students with a passion for journalism and an interest in a newsroom career are encouraged to apply.

Dakota News Now President and General Manager Jim Berman says this camp has been one of the highlights of his career. It offers hands-on learning from broadcast to sales and everything in between.

"To spend time with a group of talented young men and women who wanted to learn our business, I think we got just as much out of it as the students got out of it," Berman said.

It's an exciting 5-day experience for students who want to explore the world of broadcast journalism.

"All they have to do is bring their passion, energy, and desire to learn. We'll take care of the rest. We'll teach them the business, every element. By the end of the week, we'll put them into a position where they could be stars. You can't ask for anything more than that," Berman said.

Students may submit their own video audition or arrange for a taped audition at the Washington Pavilion. Ages 14-17 may audition for this free camp.

Follow this link for more information on applying

