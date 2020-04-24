Dakota News Now Live Learning

Need a break during your afternoons? Join Dakota News Now for some live learning on Facebook.

Starting Monday, April 27, we've got some great Facebook Live events planned for you and your family.

Storytime

Each Monday at 2:00 p.m., join some of your friends at Dakota News Now as they pick one of their favorite children's stories to read to the kids.

Cooking Class

Need some new ideas for dinner? Each Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. join Vanessa Gomez and some of the best chefs in the Sioux Falls area for some quick and easy dishes you can make at home.

Magic Time

Who doesn't like magic? Each Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., join Colton Molesky and some of the area's best magicians as they wow us with their illusions. They might even teach you a thing or two!

Sports Talk

Join Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden & Zach Borg each Thursday at 3:00 p.m. for a look at what's happening in the wide world of sports.

Happy Hour

Wrap up your week with a good drink. Join Vanessa Gomez and some of the area's best mixologists Fridays at 3:00 p.m. They'll teach you the steps to make a great cocktail. They'll do some non-alcoholic versions, too.

Dakota News Now's live learning on Facebook runs through May 22.