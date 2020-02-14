Dakota News Now finalizes agreement for new Pierre bureau

Dakota News Now viewers will soon see more news from South Dakota’s capital city.

The news organization recently signed a long-term agreement for a new news bureau in Pierre.

The bureau is located at 455 South Pierre Street, just a few blocks from the state capitol. It will be staffed by a full-time multimedia journalist who will cover news in South Dakota’s capital city, as well as communities across the central part of the state.

“We are excited to have someone telling the stories of people in Pierre and the surrounding region,” Dakota News Now News Director Kevin King said. “Our presence in Pierre will be particularly valuable during the annual legislative sessions.”

The bureau will include a studio, providing a place for government leaders and others to do live interviews on Dakota News Now or even network news programs.

The Pierre News Bureau is expected to be operational this summer.

The bureau is a shared partnership with KOTA Territory News and Black Hills Fox in Rapid City. Both stations, as well as KSFY and KDLT, are owned by Gray Media Group, INC.

The addition of the Pierre newsroom was one of the commitments made by Gray Media Group as it sought approval from the FCC to purchase KDLT and merge operations with KSFY.

The two organizations combined news operations on January 13, using the new brand Dakota News Now. Together, the stations also added two additional hours of news each weekday.

