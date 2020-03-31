Dakota News Now launching 9 p.m. newscast on The CW

You will soon have another option when it comes to local news.

Beginning Monday, April 6, Dakota News Now is launching a 9 p.m. newscast on The CW.

The half-hour newscast will be available to viewers wherever they find The CW – over-the-air, cable, or on DirecTV or DISH. It is the first and only local newscast at 9 p.m. in the market.

“When we say news when you want it, we mean it,” Dakota News Now President & General Manager Jim Berman said. “Starting next week, Dakota News Now viewers will have one more option for their news each weeknight.”

While Dakota News Now originally planned to launch a 9 p.m. newscast in the fall, the current news landscape surrounding the coronavirus outbreak made now a logical time to add another the extra half hour of news programming.

“News is changing by the minute these days,” Dakota News Now News Director Kevin King said. “If we can provide another place and time to inform viewers about the latest news here locally and around the world, we should do that.”

A venture like this wouldn’t have been possible before the merger of KSFY and KDLT. The two organizations combined news operations on January 13, using the new brand Dakota News Now.

