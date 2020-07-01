Dakota News Now to air Vikings, Packers & Broncos preseason football

Dakota News Now is your home for NFL preseason football. Through our network of stations, we plan to provide coverage of preseason games for the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. Here is the schedule for all games and when regularly scheduled programs will air

Minnesota Vikings

Friday, August 14th vs. Texans 7:00 p.m. on KSFY

Friday, August 21st @ Bengals 6:00 p.m. on KSFY

Thursday, September 3rd vs. Seahawks 7:00 p.m. on KSFY

Green Bay Packers

Saturday, August 15th vs. Cardinals 12:00 p.m. on KDLT

Saturday, August 22nd vs. Browns 3:00 p.m. on KDLT

Saturday, August 29th @ Giants 5:00 p.m. on CW

Thursday, September 3rd @ Chiefs 7:00 p.m. on KDLT

Denver Broncos

Saturday, August 15th vs 49ers 8:00 p.m. on CW

Saturday, August 22nd vs Bears 8:00 p.m. on CW

Saturday, August 29th @ Rams 9:00 p.m. on CW

Thursday, September 3rd @ Cardinals 8:00 p.m. on CW