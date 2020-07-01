Dakota News Now to air Vikings, Packers & Broncos preseason football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is your home for NFL preseason football. Through our network of stations, we plan to provide coverage of preseason games for the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. Here is the schedule for all games and when regularly scheduled programs will air
Minnesota Vikings
Friday, August 14th vs. Texans 7:00 p.m. on KSFY
Friday, August 21st @ Bengals 6:00 p.m. on KSFY
Thursday, September 3rd vs. Seahawks 7:00 p.m. on KSFY
Green Bay Packers
Saturday, August 15th vs. Cardinals 12:00 p.m. on KDLT
Saturday, August 22nd vs. Browns 3:00 p.m. on KDLT
Saturday, August 29th @ Giants 5:00 p.m. on CW
Thursday, September 3rd @ Chiefs 7:00 p.m. on KDLT
Denver Broncos
Saturday, August 15th vs 49ers 8:00 p.m. on CW
Saturday, August 22nd vs Bears 8:00 p.m. on CW
Saturday, August 29th @ Rams 9:00 p.m. on CW
Thursday, September 3rd @ Cardinals 8:00 p.m. on CW