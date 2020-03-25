Dakota Wesleyan University reschedules graduation ceremonies

A South Dakota university has rescheduled its graduation ceremonies after they were pushed back by the coronavirus outbreak.

Commencement and Baccalaureate services for the graduating class of 2020 at Dakota Wesleyan University has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 27.

The ceremonies will take place during the 2020 Blue and White Days, which is DWU's homecoming. Ceremonies will take place at the Mitchell High School Performing Arts Center. All graduating students and their families are welcome and encouraged to return to campus for a weekend of celebration.