Daktronics cuts around 100 jobs due to COVID-19

A major South Dakota sign manufacturing company has cut a number of positions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daktronics let go of approximately 100 employees on Wednesday, a company spokesperson tells Dakota News Now.

The company says the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing social distancing measures "significantly" impacted many areas of business, impacting both customers and suppliers. A spokesperson says they anticipate disruptions through the summer, and in some segments, into 2020 and beyond.

Daktronics instituted several safety precautions, including adapting work locations and adjusting capacity at its plants.

The 100 employees laid off this represent less than five percent of Daktronics' workforce, according to the company. They included mostly professional jobs in South Dakota.

Daktronics, which produces electronic signs used around the world, is one of Brookings' largest employers. It also employs people in many other communities around the region.