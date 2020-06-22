Dallas Goedert assaulted in Aberdeen Saturday

Britton native Dallas Goedert was punched in the face early Saturday morning at the Zoo Bar on Main Street in Aberdeen.

The suspect has since been identified.

"He's been arrested and charged with simple assault. That's a class one misdemeanor," said Ernest Thompson, Brown County States Attorney.

Kyle Hadala from Sarasota, Florida was taken into custody. Shortly after, he was let go without having to post bail.

"He's been released on a personal recognizance bond," Thompson said.

The video of the incident has been viewed more than a half a million times on Twitter.

"I posted it thinking maybe they already got it and this isn't new, but then people started picking it up," said Sam Lane, the man who posted the video social media.

"I expected the reaction after the fact that I found out that nobody had it," Lane said.

Lane doesn't live in Aberdeen, but he has been to the Zoo Bar before.

"When I went, it reminded me of a college town bar, maybe not as crowded, but it definitely reminded me of a college town bar," Lane said.

Goedert was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Brown County States Attorney Ernest Thompson says the investigation is still ongoing.