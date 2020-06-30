Darius Rucker's Sioux Falls concert rescheduled for July 2021

Darius Rucker fans will have to wait a year to see him perform in Sioux Falls.

The country music star's concert at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds has been rescheduled for July 11, 2021, organizers announced Tuesday.

The concert had been scheduled to take place June 13, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets for the original concert will be honored for the new date.

The concert is part of Rucker's tour called "Wagon Wheel: A Celebration of Bourbon, Beer & BBQ featuring Darius Rucker." Organizers say in addition to the concert, the event will feature bourbon sampling, food vendors, and other activities at the fairgrounds.

