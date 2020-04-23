Date night dishes to make at home during the coronavirus

The coronavirus is keeping restaurants closed, which means couples are staying in for date night, but the menu at the home kitchen can still be unique.

Riviera Events & Catering has a few recipes for dinner and dessert that can spice up the at-home dinner menu.

Greek Chicken -

Step one, Marinade:

1/2 c greek yogurt

1/4 tsp rosemary

1/4 tsp parsley

1/4 tsp thyme

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 clove fresh garlic

Juice from 1/2 lemon

Combine all ingredients, cover two chicken breast and top with choice of fresh herbs and other half of lemon (quartered).

Step two, Topping:

1/2c artichokes

1/4c sun dried tomatoes

1 c diced tomatoes (canned or fresh)

1.5 tsp fresh garlic

1/4c feta, crumbled

Olive Oil to taste

Combine all ingredients, spoon on top of seared chicken breasts. Bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165.

Pasta -

8oz Garden Rotini Pasta

Olive Oil to taste

Salt to Taste

Parmesan to Taste

Cook pasta according package directions, drain the water. Pour the olive oil, parmesan, and salt over the top, combine well.

Salad -

2c Arugula (or other preferred greens)

Olive Oil

Juice from 1/2 lemon

Salt to Taste

Drizzle olive oil, lemon juice, and salt over the greens to taste.

Mille-Feuille Berry Dessert -

Puff Pastry or Phyllo Dough (can be found in the freezer section or biscuit section at the grocery store)

Piping Bags (can be found in the baking aisle)

8oz Heavy Whipping Cream

1 Tbsp Sugar

1 tspVanilla Extract

Fresh Berries

Jam

Ice Cream/Sorbet

Cut the cold puff pastry or phyllo dough into the desired size, bake according to package directions. Beat the heavy whipping cream until combined, add sugar and vanilla until it has reached the desired sweetness. Using a piping bag (and piping tip if desired) pipe the cream onto the pastry and layer with jam. Repeat with the other layer, and stack together. On the top, pipe more whipped cream and top with fresh berries. Serve with ice cream/sorbet.