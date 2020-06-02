Day County looks for flooding relief

Residents in Day County have been dealing with constant flooding and water blocking off roads since the Spring of 2019.

Last week Governor Kristi Noem signed a disaster declaration. The first step needed to help the County get relief.

"We're starting to see huge two to six inch rains, sometimes higher than six inch rains at a time," said Bryan Anderson, Day County Emergency Management Director.

Excessive rainfall, and nowhere for the water to go has left many County roads and property under water.

"80% of our County has no rivers or creeks for the water to get away," Anderson said.

Day County Emergency Management Director Bryan Anderson says County leaders have worked toward a solution to repair the broken roads that have been damaged by the water.

"We started doing a disaster assessment, collected the data of which roads were damaged, or flooded," Anderson said.

The County can't do it alone. Governor Kristi Noem signed an Emergency Declaration to help expedite fixing the issue.

"It should be opening up some of the road funds through the DOT," Anderson said.

Land owners in the area are also suffering. John Mogen owns a cabin in Waubay that he isn't able to get to right now.

"We were hoping that we would be able to use our cabin this year and I'm not sure if that's going to be able to happen or not," Mogen said.

Mogen understands that he's not the only one suffering because of this problem.

"Farmers are having a hard time getting to their fields, getting to where their livestock are," Mogen said.

Both Mogen and Anderson are confident the declaration will help get access to money that will help restore some of the problems residents currently face, but this isn't a quick fix.