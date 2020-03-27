Day care centers see drop in numbers and uptick in sanitizing

With many parents now working from home during the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s giving them time to watch their kids throughout the workday.

Which is also leading to a drop in numbers at day care centers.

Over the past month, Apple Tree Learning Centers have seen drop in their numbers mainly due to parents being able to stay at home with their kids.

As for the kids still under their care, they have stepped up their sanitizing efforts.

Since the pandemic began, Apple Tree Learning Centers has added more cleaning than just an overnight crew.

Apple Tree Program Director Lori Braley said, “Our staff goes through and takes care of all surfaces three times a day for sure, and they do it periodically as they need to.”

Staff is also responsible for disinfecting doorknobs and light switches more often.

They’ve also spent time teaching the kids how to be extra clean.

Braley said, “We’ve had a whole unit with the children on healthy bodies. We’re talking about how to sneeze into our elbows, how to cough into our elbows, we talk about washing our hands for 20 seconds.”

Although most kids might not know exactly what’s happening in the world right now, Apple Tree is doing their best to be real, while staying positive.

“The questions that they bring on we just answer to the best of our ability, and try to be positive because there’s so much negativity going on,” Braley added. “We want to be realistic about what we are dealing with, but we also don’t want to give the children any unnecessary worry either.”

As for now, their day care centers are still open but they have seen their numbers drop at most locations.

They say they’ve had constant conversations both within the company and with the Health Department to determine if it’s safe to continue to stay open.

Right now, they are taking it day-by-day.

“Which is really hard on the parents because we are constantly getting those questions. ‘Are you going to be open next week?’ I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be open tomorrow. We want to be, we want to be there for the community and do what we consider is our part,” said Braley.

