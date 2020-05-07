Deadwood Casinos reopening Thursday

Casinos at South Dakota's largest gambling destination are reopening weeks after they were shuttered due to COVID-19.

Deadwood Casinos were allowed to reopen their doors Thursday morning following a decision by the city commission, KOTA-TV reports.

All casinos will have to follow city guidelines and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention protocol. That includes social distancing practices.

"We're just going to ask that if someone is playing a machine, you keep two machines in between when you are playing," says Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director, Mike Rodman. "We will be monitoring that and there will be signage up that lets customers know that."

A lack of gaming hit the industry hard, $10 million has been lost in gaming revenue and $7 million has been lost in hotel and food/beverage revenue.

