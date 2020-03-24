Deadwood casinos to temporarily close down amid outbreak

Officials in the South Dakota gambling destination town of Deadwood say they are working to temporarily shut down casinos to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

A statement from the Deadwood Gambling Association said the organization is working with gaming operators to close casinos at noon on Wednesday.

The statement comes after a letter from Deadwood mayor David Ruth, Jr. to the industry, urging casinos to shut down as the coronavirus continues to spread.

There has not yet been an order to close from either state or city officials, but the statement said the association is hopeful all casinos will follow the suggestion.

"Even though there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County and no cases of community spread yet in our area, the Deadwood Gaming Industry believes that working closely with the Mayor and local health officials to be proactive with the City’s shutdown request is in our patrons’ and employees’ best interests," the statement said.