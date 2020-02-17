Dean Foods enters agreement with Dairy Farmers of America

A national food and beverage company has entered a purchase agreement with the Dairy Farmers of America.

Dean Foods filed for bankruptcy in November 2019. On Monday, they announced that the Dairy Farmers of America has agreed to purchase 44 of their plants.

Of their 44, the Sioux Falls Land O' Lakes, Dean Foods plant did not make the list.

According to the company's website, they are searching for buyers for those plants not in the agreement.

The agreement is set to be considered on March 12th.

