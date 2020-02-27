Delivery driver reacts to Wednesday night homicide

Nehemiah McKenzie has been delivering pizza for Boss’ Pizza and Chicken in Sioux Falls for just over three months, and says waking up to the news this morning that a delivery driver was killed hit home.

McKenzie said, “It hit me a lot when I found out this morning actually. It was a Domino’s driver, I was like ‘Oh jeez I’m a delivery driver,’ it’s pretty scary for myself knowing I’m a delivery driver too.”

During his time as a delivery driver, McKenzie says his focus is on getting the pizza to the right house safely.

“Just go to the house that you are told to deliver to, that address that you are going to. Don’t get side tracked or anything like that basically. If anything would happen, just walk away from the situation and don’t make anything worse than it already needs to be,” he said.

As a fellow delivery driver, McKenzie’s heart goes out to the victim.

McKenzie said, “This is his work, this is something that maybe he loved to do or this is his only line of work. This is how he is providing food for the table, so I just feel really bad and it’s just really shocking to hear what happened last night.”

And as a reminder, authorities say it’s always good to be alert to what’s going on around you.

Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens said, “Not just delivery drivers but really anybody, just to be aware of your surroundings. Keep an eye of what’s going on around you, if you see something that’s not normal, if you see something that’s different especially if it is something suspicious, get yourself to a safe place, get yourself out of that area.”