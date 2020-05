This Sunday marks the exact day when a tornado tore through the town of Delmont five years ago.

Since then, the town has banded together to rebuild. Some quicker than others, but each has come out stronger. For one woman, the process took much longer.

Lori Bueber lost her home on that day. It was an event she will never forget. Photojournalist Dave Hauck takes us to Delmont to share Lori's story and it is something you'll only see on Dakota News Now.