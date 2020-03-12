Democratic party calls for Medicaid expansion in South Dakota

The South Dakota Democratic Party is calling for an expansion of Medicaid in the state.

Party leaders issued a letter Thursday, citing eight cases of COVID-19 recently reported in South Dakota.

South Dakota is one of only fourteen states in the nation that has not expanded Medicaid coverage since the expansion became available in 2014 under the Affordable Care Act. Democratic party officials say tens of thousands of South Dakotans are losing out on coverage because of this.

The South Dakota Democratic Party held an emergency meeting of their executive board Wednesday night as their presidential delegate selection process approaches and cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. They say they are getting information to their members letting them know about digital options for attending meetings and other events.

