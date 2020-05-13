Sioux Falls dentist offices reopen, but face challenges

Some non-essential healthcare facilities like dentist's offices are reopening. However, many are facing challenges as they try to open safely and adhere to proper regulations.

At Designer Dentistry and Smiles in Sioux Falls, “We are very lightly dipping our toes in the water at this point,” said Owner Dr. Nichole Cauwels.

While they are welcoming back regular customers, they are mainly focused on dental emergencies. When patients do return they will notice some changes.

"Doors propped open so that everything can be as touchless as possible and hand sanitizer is right at the door,” said Dr. Cauwels.

Before employees and patients enter the office, they are screened to make sure they are healthy. They must answer a questionnaire, have their temperature checked and do a pulse oximeter reading, which checks to make sure oxygen levels in blood are high enough.

“That's kind of been a sneaky thing with this disease is people are not realizing that they are sick. They don't have any real symptoms and then they have shown up at the hospital with difficulty breathing and very low oxygen levels,” said Dr. Cauwels.

Patients must wear masks until they are in the dental chair.

“And we're using a rinse that is specifically designed to kill viruses. So once your mask has come off it reduces the viral load,” said Dr. Cauwels.

To combat germs, the company is also investing in different types of technology. One that's on its way is known as the sneeze catcher. When someone sneezes, it shoots ionized hydrogen peroxide particles into the air.

“Within less than a second and before it reaches three feet, it would be killed. Any virus, bacteria, mold, fungi in that sneeze,” said Dr. Cauwels.

They also ordered an air filter system.

“So at the end of an appointment we can waive our hand over the top of it and within five minutes it will have sucked all the air out of the room, scrubbed it clean and put it back into the room again,” said Dr. Cauwels.

Dentists are required to wear protective gear such as N95 masks, half face respirators and face shields. However, that's been challenging as there's a shortage of PPE.

Dr. Cauwels is struggling to find more N95 masks.

"It turns out I've got about enough for my team to make it 10 weeks and I did that in March and since that time I haven't been able to source anymore."

She is also struggling to find gowns, which are now required.

“My friends who've gotten gowns actually got them because they sewed them themselves,” said Dr. Cauwels.

She says the shortage could threaten her business to have to close again. She has also found it challenging to follow proper regulations to reopen.

“Currently what the governor and the state dental board has said is okay for practice, CDC and OSHA and even the ADA has advised against,” said Dr. Cauwels.

“It is virtually impossible to figure out what's the right thing to do right now.”

She'd like to see one uniform set of regulations for dentists offices to follow. That way everyone can ensure the safety of their patients.

The state says they are working to resource PPE for providers through the FEMA stockpile.

