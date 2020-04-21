Department of Social Services receives $2 million to deal with COVID-19 mental health issues

The South Dakota Department of Social Services is set to receive federal dollars to assist people dealing with mental health issues and substance use disorders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is giving the state $2 million to help address these issues, the department announced Tuesday.

“As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 situation, access to mental health and substance use treatment options is becoming more and more critical,” said DSS Secretary Laurie Gill. “These funds will have a tremendous impact in connecting more people with the care they need.”

The grant funds will be contracted to existing mental health centers, and will be used for a number services, including emergency services funding to support crisis services and infrastructure to support telehealth.

Anyone who may be experiencing any sort of mental health issues due to the COVID-19 can find information about services online, by phone at 1.800.273.TALK (8255) or text “Hello” to 741741.