Unemployment claimants called back must accept work, state officials say

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation has issued a reminder that unemployment claimants who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19 must return to work if called back to remain eligible for benefits.

Not returning to work when there is available work could be considered a “refusal of work” and potentially disqualify claimants from receiving unemployment assistance benefits, according to Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman.

“We have had several employers contact us in the last week reporting they tried to call back employees to work, but an individual refused,” Hultman said. “This constitutes fraud, and the department will take investigative action.”

Businesses can report activity like this to RAFraud@state.sd.us.

“Claimants called back to work should not cancel their unemployment claims,” said Secretary Hultman. “Instead, leave your claim open and do not file a weekly request for payment, in case you are laid off again.

Hultman said the CARES Act specifically provides for serious consequences for fraudulent cases including fines, confinement and an inability to receive future unemployment benefits until all fraudulent claims and fines have been repaid. Individuals are responsible for paying back benefits deemed as overpayments due to ineligibility.