Displaced by sinkhole, abandoned mine, residents in limbo

Dozens of Black Hawk residents are dealing with the emotional and financial fallout after a sinkhole exposed an abandoned mine underneath their neighborhood.

Fifteen families have been forced from homes in which they may never again reside. Allison Ireland evacuated with her husband, two children and two dogs after the April 27 discovery.

Ireland said her family had to “completely uproot” in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

She tells the Rapid City Journal the financial impact has been devastating because in addition to a mortgage, the family is paying rent and storage fees. The evacuees are figuring out where to live, trying to cover their mortgages plus their evacuation-related expenses.

