Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive

Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owner.

That’s the conclusion of Hong Kong agricultural officials and other experts after a dog in quarantine tested weakly positive for the virus in samples from its nose and mouth.

The agricultural department said it found no evidence that pets were a source of infection or could get sick themselves with the COVID-19 illness.

It suggested, however, that pets from a household of an infected person be quarantined.

