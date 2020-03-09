Domestic Violence Network to move into bigger space to help Madison community

Each day, more and more people are coming forward to get help in domestic violence situations.

In Madison, the Domestic Violence Network helps around 120 people a year from taking crisis calls to offering adults and families a place to stay until they get back on their feet. Unfortunately, right now they are at capacity, but that will soon be changing.

Staff at the Domestic Violence Network have a busy year ahead of them. They are raising $200,000 so they can move to a bigger location and serve more victims of domestic violence.

Christina Van De Wetering, Executive Director with the Domestic Violence Network says the organization gets busier every year.

"It seems like it has increased and the incidents are more violent. So we are seeing a lot more violence with the victims that we serve and they’ve experienced. So we're doing a few more protection orders, which we hadn’t done in the past,” said Van De Wetering.

Right now, the organization can house two families along with a single individual. Guests usually stay anywhere from 30 days to several months. Since the building is usually at capacity staff have had to house people in other locations.

"We will access other shelters, maybe close by, as close as we can and sometimes we have to use hotel rooms as a short-term type of stay,” said Van De Wetering.

"We'd like to be able to house them locally so they can maintain jobs. If they have kids they can continue in the school system here."

The organization will be moving soon.

"We're sad to say we need a bigger space, but we're excited about the space that we're going to be moving into,” said Van De Wetering.

The space will be near South Josephine Avenue and South West 2nd Street. Currently, it's open land. However, the staff plan to move a building onto the land. With the new space, they'll be able to house at least three families with room to expand. There will also be a resource room for their support group. As well as a yard for kids to play in.

"It's scary for kids to have to move to a new location and if they're cooped up in a shelter and can’t get out and run a little energy off, it's stressful for mom,” said Van De Wetering.

The organization plans to be in the new location by July.

The Domestic Violence Network has a Go Fund Me page to help pay for their new shelter.

