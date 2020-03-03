Domino's franchise owner pleads for public's help in slain driver investigation

The owner of the Domino's franchise that employed a delivery driver who was recently shot and killed in Sioux Falls has issued a plea for the public's help in the investigation.

Susan Graves spoke at Tuesday morning's police briefing, praising Casey Bonhorst's character and asking for help in bringing his killer to justice.

"We are saddened, we are grieving, for the loss of Casey," Graves said, calling him a "giving, loving person" who was simply delivering a pizza last Wednesday when he was shot and killed.

"He would give you the shirt off his back, that's the kind of guy he was," Graves said.

Graves thanked both those who came to Casey's side after he was shot, as well as members of the community who have shown extra care toward delivery drivers in the wake of the shooting. She also thanked police for their continued efforts in investigating the case.

"We need your help. The Sioux Falls Police Department needs your help," Graves said. "We need to find this person, or people, who are involved in this crime, this heinous crime committed against Casey."

Graves noted the $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, saying any small piece of information may be vital in the case.

Graves said she spoke on behalf of her partner Dave Randolph and her operations director Mark Stevens.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said police are continuing to investigate the case, but they still do not have any answers in the case.

"We need help," Clemens said. "That's what it boils down to."

Clemens also clarified that investigators believed some sort of attempted robbery took place, but the specifics are still unclear.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.