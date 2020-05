A major pizza franchise is looking for more help in the Sioux Falls area.

Domino's announced Tuesday that they are looking to hire around 150 new team members across 13 stores in the greater Sioux Falls area.

While many stores and restaurants have faced challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many stores that specialize in deliveries have seen increased demand as more people stay in.

You can find more information on the Domino's website.