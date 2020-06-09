Donations flood into Sioux Falls thrift stores to bargain hunter's delight

It's a bargain hunter's paradise at Sioux Falls thrift stores and a win-win for everyone.

Karen Roskens is the manager at Goodwill on North Kiwanis Avenue.

"We have just been really, really busy with donations," said Roskens.

It's a good problem to have at thrift stores in Sioux Falls. A flood of donations came in since the pandemic began.

"They just did a lot of cleaning and they've got a lot to get rid of," said Roskens.

All three Sioux Falls Goodwill locations offer curbside donation drop off. Items are quarantined for 48 hours and sanitized before entering the store.

St. Vincent de Paul has a full crew taking and processing donations. They too have safety procedures for donations, quarantine, sanitization, and in-store social distancing reminders.

Assistant manager Andrew Tilden says he's surprised by some of the quality and value of the recently donated items.

"It's been just a wonderful, perfect environment for any thrifter to save some money and you know, you're helping support the community at the same time, so you know it's great to be a bargain hunter right now," said Tilden.

And the proceeds are helping those right here in Sioux Falls.

"Last year we helped to the tune of $100,000 for rental assistance. We've helped with utilities, clothing vouchers, food vouchers," said Tilden.

Something different since they reopened: more brand new items with the tags still on.

"People are buying stuff and it doesn't fit and since they can't return it to the store we've been seeing that, which is just great for us, and people who are again looking for that bargain," said Tilden.

As people have a greater understanding of how the stores help, more donations are coming in.

"For us, to see the people that we help and for other people to see that as well, it's a really rewarding experience for us," said Tilden.

Last year alone St. Vincent DePaul was able to distribute over 800,000 diapers in the Sioux Falls area. They coordinate with the helpline center to find and assist those in need.