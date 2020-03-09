Doughnut-eating man arrested on suspicion of robbing Ore. doughnut shop

Police in Oregon arrested a man who allegedly robbed a doughnut shop with a hatchet after they found him eating a doughnut near the location.

Christopher James, 40, faces a charge of first degree robbery after a Portland, Oregon, doughnut shop was robbed early Saturday. The Oregonian identified the store as a Voodoo Doughnut location, which is open 24 hours on the weekend.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen says officers were told James jumped over the counter and began filling a box with doughnuts, the Oregonian reports.

As officers responded to the shop, they got information that the suspect was leaving on foot, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers located James about a block away, eating a doughnut and holding a pink box from the shop.

Police say James ran, but he was captured and arrested after about two blocks. A hatchet the suspect allegedly used in the robbery was recovered from Voodoo Doughnut.

No one was injured in the incident. Voodoo Doughnut told the Oregonian that video footage has been turned over to the police.

