Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk to add 15 new exhibits

The downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk is preparing for 2020, though this year's displays will come with some changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizers say they will add 15 new exhibits to this year's SculptureWalk, while bringing back 45 existing sculptures.

SculptureWalk ambassador Jeff Hanson said organizers are working within health guidelines brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Hanson said since the 2019 sculptures have "been sheltering in place," the organization decided to keep most of them through the summer.

Nine of last year's sculptures have been sold, and there are a few other empty pedestals, allowing for 15 new sculptures this year.

Hanson said the organization's primary objectives are to respect the safety of our artists and volunteers and to maintain the highest quality program in the country for our artists, sponsors, visitors and everyone who calls Sioux Falls home.